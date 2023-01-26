workplace culture

Former Miss Massachusetts Shares What She Calls Sexual Harassment on TikTok, Goes Viral

"It's tough being a woman in a male-dominated field." - Whitney Sharpe, TikTok

By Nicole Fasciano

On Tuesday, former Miss Massachusetts USA '16, Whitney Sharpe, shared a TikTok video captioned, "When a vendor accidentally shares his group Teams chat and it's all nasty things about me. It's 2023 can this stop."

The video has since received over seven million views and over one million likes, gaining traction with topics revolving around sexual harassment in the workplace and the gap that still stands between men and women in certain fields.

Sharpe says she was on a video chat for a business meeting when the vendor accidentally shared the chat function in which "nasty" things were being said about her. She called them out on the spot.

Sharpe talked with Maria Sansone about what happened, and why she felt the need to hit the record button.

"Looking back, if this ever happens again, I wish I didn't refer to it as 'locker room talk.' I think locker room talk is putting a pretty bow on something that is not pretty," says Sharpe, adding, "I should've called it for what it was. I should've said, 'I do not stand for sexual harassment.'"

Watch the full interview with Whitney Sharpe above to hear more.

This article tagged under:

workplace culturehub todayTikToklocalsexual harassment
