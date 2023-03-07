New Hampshire

Former NH School Bus Driver Charged With Assaulting Students With Disabilities

The name of the bus driver has not been released

By Marc Fortier

A 68-year-old former school bus driver in New Hampshire has been charged with multiple counts of simple assault on students with disabilities.

Hudson police said the female suspect was employed by the Durham Bus Company at the time the investigation originated. The woman's name has not been released, but police said they will hold a press conference at 12 p.m. along with the Hudson School District to release additional information about the investigation and the arrest.

"Student safety was paramount throughout the investigation," Hudson police said in a statement. "All inquires and comments will be addressed at the press conference."

No further details have been released.

