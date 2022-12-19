Former Patriot J.C. Jackson Booked on ‘Family Issue' in Mass., Sheriff Says

Former New England Patriots and current Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was booked Monday in Massachusetts because of a "family issue," according to the Bristol County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Jackson was "booked at the Bristol County House of Corrections" on Monday afternoon, but didn't specify the charges, saying only that it was because of a "non violent family issue." He was reportedly brought in by Fall River police.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said it was unaware of the case.

No further details were immediately available.

Jackson, 26, signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers that included $40 million guaranteed last spring. He struggled at the beginning of this year before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

He originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018, winning a Super Bowl in his rookie year. In his final season in New England, he led the league in passes defended, with 23, en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance and a Second Team All-Pro nod. In just four seasons in Foxboro, his 25 interceptions are ninth most in franchise history.