Former Patriot Patrick Chung Arrested on Assault and Battery Charge

Report: Patrick Chung arrested on assault and battery charge

Former New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung is facing some serious legal trouble.

Chung was arrested Monday and charged with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property, The Athletic's Jeff Howe first reported Tuesday. Court paperwork confirmed the charges.

Chung will be arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court.

The 34-year-old announced his NFL retirement in March after a 12-year career, 11 of which were spent in New England. Chung, who opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, won three Super Bowls with the Patriots after the team drafted him in 2009.