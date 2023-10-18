Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama returns to Harvard for launch of new lab

The university’s Berkman Klein Center and Harvard Law School will celebrate the launch of its new Applied Social Media Lab.

Former President Barack Obama is making his return to Harvard for the launch of a new lab at Harvard Law.

The university’s Berkman Klein Center and Harvard Law School will celebrate the launch of its new Applied Social Media Lab.

The lab is built for technologists breaking away from the social media industry and build new products and protocols that serve the public, according to the University.

This is the first event at Harvard that Obama is attending since his presidency.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Barack Obama
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us