Former Red Sox Pitcher Rich Hill, Wife Arrested Outside Gillette Stadium Before Patriots Game

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill and his wife were arrested outside Gillette Stadium before Saturday's Patriots-Bills game, according to the Boston Globe.

The Globe, citing Foxboro police, said that Caitlin Hill tried to gain access to the stadium with an oversized bag, and then refused requests to leave after attempting to gain access at a different gate. She was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Rich Hill was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after he allegedly interfered with police trying to take his wife into custody for booking.

The charges against both Rich and Caitlin Hill were later changed to civil infractions, prosecutors said. The resisting arrest charge against Rich Hill was also dismissed.

Rich Hill, 39, is currently a free agent after spending the last three years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He pitched for the Red Sox from 2010-2012 and again in 2015. The Sox are reportedly one of several teams that have been considering signing him for the 2020 season.

The veteran pitcher is scheduled to receive the 2019 Tony Conigliaro Award next month at the Boston Baseball Writers Dinner. He and his wife live in Milton, Massachusetts.