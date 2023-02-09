Former Teacher Pleads Guilty to Possession of Child Sex Images

A former teacher at a high school in Foxborough pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to possession of child sex images and receiving child sex images over the internet.

Thomas Davis, 41, of Mansfield, was charged with possession and receipt of child sex images, according to the FBI. He is currently on unpaid leave from his job at Foxborough High School.

According to court documents, the FBI started investigating Davis early last month after a report that he showed a video to somebody that depicted him having sex with an underage student. That person told investigators that Davis claimed the boy was one of his students.

According to the FBI, law enforcement officials raided the Foxborough High School teacher's home Thursday and seized a laptop belonging to him. An on-site examination of the device revealed approximately 40 images of child sex images on the defendant’s laptop, including images involving children under the age of 12, according to the FBI.

According to court documents, during an interview, Davis admitted that there was child sex images on his computer and gave law enforcement the password to his computer. But he denied "ever touching a child in a sexually inappropriate manner.” He claimed the young male in the video was 18 years old and they had met on a social media and dating app.

Investigators said they are still trying to identify the person seen on the video with Davis.

According to the school's website, Davis is a special education teacher.

In a statement, school administrators called the allegations "disturbing." They said they plan to host a conference call with parents to answer any questions and listen to any concerns.

Davis also taught at Sharon Middle School, but left on his own three years ago.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.