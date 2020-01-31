Trump administration

Former Ukraine Ambassador Yovanovitch Retires From State Department

Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was removed from her post after unsubstantiated allegations were made against her by President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, has retired from the State Department, NBC News reported.

Testifying in defiance of Trump’s ban, Yovanovitch told House impeachment investigators in October that Trump himself had pressured the State Department to oust her from her post and get her out of the country.

Yovanovitch told lawmakers investigating Trump’s dealings with Ukraine that there was a “concerted campaign” against her based on “unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives.”

