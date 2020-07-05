Formula One Drivers Wear ‘End Racism' Shirts and Take a Knee Before Season Opener

Formula One drivers came together to take a knee in a show of solidarity against racism ahead of Sunday's season-opening Austrian Grand Prix, NBC News reports.

All 20 drivers wore 'End Racism' shirts and gathered at the front of the track ahead of the race in Spielberg, Austria, as 14 of the drivers took the knee — a move often associated with the NFL’s Colin Kaepernick and his protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

The six-time world champion British driver Lewis Hamilton’s shirt featured the words 'Black Lives Matter.' Hamilton is currently the only Black driver in Formula One.

Formula One, or F1, is the highest class of international single-seater auto racing. Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas won the race Sunday, with Monaco’s Charles Leclerc close behind in second.

"End racism. One cause. One commitment," Formula One wrote on Twitter ahead of the race.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com