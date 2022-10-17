Forsberg: After diving deep, can Jaylen lift Celtics to new heights? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There was too much noise above the surface. Memories of letting an NBA title slip away, endless trade rumors, calamity within the Boston Celtics organization. So Jaylen Brown sought refuge where there was no noise.

Brown’s unrelenting desire to better himself drove him underwater this offseason, his summer workouts highlighted by marathon sessions at the bottom of a California pool. All with hope that those workouts might propel Brown and the Celtics to new heights back on dry land.

"I pushed myself to the limit this summer," said Brown. "I've done things that I never thought I could do. I wasn't a great swimmer. I was probably an average swimmer. And you would think I was born in the water if you saw me now.

"I've been doing some pretty cool things. My grandpa [Willie] got to come out and watch. He thought I was crazy for it. I think it's definitely going to translate, so I’m excited."

The idea to go underwater spawned during one of Brown’s treatment sessions where a physical therapist was watching video of big-wave surfer Laird Hamilton. He immediately put Brown in touch with Hamilton’s training facility.

"In a weird way, it kind of found me," said Brown. "All [last] season, I'd been telling myself this upcoming [offseason], I wanted to try something different. I want to get more in the water. I'm kind of muscular, tight, so if I get a little bit more fluid, I think that it can improve my game and also improve my cardio, all that."

Brown got hooked up with Luca Padua, a big-wave prodigy mentored by Hamilton. Before long, the two were lugging weights to the bottom of the pool and playing underwater rock-paper-scissor games.

The water sessions were supposed to culminate with a surfing expedition but it's on hold. Brown suspects he'll revisit that next offseason.

"I'm much more open to it than I’ve ever been before," said Brown. "I'm much more comfortable in the water. So you might be able to see, maybe next offseason, some surf clips."

Brown has long subscribed to Bruce Lee’s "Be Like Water" philosophy of staying malleable. It seems especially important coming off a tumultuous summer in which Brown’s name danced in Kevin Durant trade rumors. All that before injuries and drama enveloped the Celtics in the days leading to training camp.

Brown hasn’t said much about his latest spin through the rumor mill. Trade whispers have followed him throughout his career and, like water, he just goes with the flow.

"You just keep doing what you do. That’s all I’ve been doing. Like, it’s been the same since I’ve been here in Boston," said Brown. "So it’s the same now. So I just keep doing what I've been doing, put my best foot forward, I guess. This summer, I was hanging out with my grandpa, working out. I feel good, I'm in the best shape of my life. So that’s it."

Brown admitted there was some frustration with still having to deal with rumors -- and especially the fallout -- but he didn’t want to linger on the topic. He noted it’s been a "unique journey" in Boston, starting with owner Wyc Grousbeck hearing boos while announcing his selection back in 2016. But he quickly shifted the focus back to the upcoming season and suggested he’s optimistic about what’s ahead.

Teammate Marcus Smart was training with Brown in L.A. at the height of the offseason rumors. Smart made sure Brown stayed in a good headspace despite the distraction.

"When I was out there, we didn't talk about the [rumors]," said Smart. "I just decided, me being me, to reach out to him because I personally understand what it's like to have your names in trade talks. I've been in it for nine years straight. So, for me, I can understand where his head might be, if it's there.

"But if it's not there, I don't want it to get there. So let me give him a little help and ease his mind knowing that you don't take anything seriously. And trust me, your name in trade talks is not necessarily a bad thing. He understood it. But, for the most part, he was happy. After that conversation, we didn't talk about it. Never again.

"I’m ecstatic to have Jaylen Brown [in Boston]."

Brown found motivation in plenty of other ways this summer. For all of his above-the-water workouts, Brown wore the same Nike sneakers from Game 6 of the NBA Finals as a reminder of what slipped away. There’s a pain in his voice when he details how Game 4 slipped away with Boston in position to take a 3-1 series lead.

Brown has stressed repeatedly that winning is the only goal that matters to him. And it's unlikely he comes up for air until the Celtics secure Banner 18. Chris Forsberg

For added comfort, he brought Grandpa Willie out West. His 81-year-old grandfather later accompanied Brown on his rounds at Media Day to start the new season and Brown glowed about having him nearby.

"My grandpa is a big inspiration in my life; to have him in Boston for the last couple of years has been fantastic," said Brown. "I learned so much about myself, about my family's history. You can't put a price on that, to have him here, and have him in your corner has been amazing."

All that work above and below water seems to have positioned Brown well for what’s next. He was Boston’s best player in the preseason, picking up where he left off in the Finals. Brown continues to be a first-quarter menace and a tone setter. He looks stronger. After practices, he can often be found trying to tighten up his handles while working with assistant coach Tony Dobbins.

There’s a good amount of uncertainty heading into the new season with a new head coach and injuries depleting a bit of Boston’s depth. All of which makes it that much more important for Brown and running mate Jayson Tatum to steer this team.

Brown seems ready to do his part. It’s not outlandish to wonder if he can muscle his way into the All-NBA conversation, though a glut of talent across the league complicates the quest for one of those 15 spots. If Boston is as successful as anticipated, the individual accolades will follow. But Brown has stressed repeatedly that winning is the only goal that matters to him.

And it's unlikely he comes up for air until the Celtics secure Banner 18.

Forsberg's season predictions

Final record:

58-24, 2nd in the East

Playoff path:

Eastern Conference Finals: Celtics over Bucks in seven

NBA Finals: Celtics over Warriors in six

Six Celtics headlines from the future: