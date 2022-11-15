Forsberg: Celtics Are United by a Common Goal, and It's Showing in Their Chemistry

Forsberg: Vibes are off the charts for goal-driven Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One by one they came to pay their respects. A receiving line at the church of Winning Plays.

It started with shoulder slaps and butt taps for reverend Marcus Smart. Then Grant Williams aggressively tussled Smart’s mop of green hair. Jaylen Brown capped the stream of well-wishers by taking an impromptu piggyback ride.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Smart, the hero of Monday night’s gritty, come-from-behind victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, beamed the whole time and somehow maintained his focus during a postgame interview.

Marcus Smart, while getting mauled by teammates 😂, talks with @ChrisForsberg_ about his huge 4th quarter and the win! #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/4dy20cDLyZ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 15, 2022

"Last year around this time, we would have lost this game," admitted Smart. "The thing about self-improvement is understanding and acknowledging."

There’s a clear maturation that has happened with these Boston Celtics and their star players since last year’s NBA Finals run. The Celtics got outhustled and outplayed for the majority of three quarters by a Thunder team playing on the second night of a back-to-back. But Smart wouldn’t let Boston’s momentum be short-circuited.

After Payton Pritchard and Derrick White changed the energy of the game in the third quarter, Smart carried the Celtics to the finish line. The result: seven straight wins, the best record in the NBA, and a team absolutely gushing positive vibes.

"It feels amazing," said Smart. "We had a lot of stuff going on early in the season with us. A lot of controversy, a lot of expectations for us, a lot of obstacles to overcome. And we just continue to keep fighting, trusting one another, and keep going."

Winning cures all. It’s the best protection against distractions.

Celtics Talk POSTGAME POD: Celtics ride 4th quarter comeback vs. OKC to seventh straight win | Listen & Subscribe

It helps, too, when your team has the best offense in the NBA (by 3 points per game, no less) and can crank up its sputtering defensive intensity enough to steal a win. You don’t often see TD Garden rock on a sleepy November Monday, but the Celtics injected playoff-caliber intensity into the gym in the second half.

These Celtics are just different. They have a clear goal in mind after coming up short in the Finals last season and they're hellbent on taking the final step. And they can have some fun along the way.

Jayson Tatum has evolved into a legitimate MVP candidate and some online gambling sites shuffled him to the top odds for the award on Tuesday. Smart had a bumpy start to the season but has been downright spectacular on this winning streak. Pritchard could have sulked after piling up DNPs out of the gate but instead was ready and fully engaged when Joe Mazzulla called his number early in the third quarter looking for a Dunkin’ style turbo shot.