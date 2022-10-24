Forsberg's Mailbag: Is Jayson Tatum the Frontrunner for NBA MVP?

Forsberg's Mailbag: Does Jayson Tatum have a realistic shot at MVP? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are an NBA-best 3-0 to start the 2022-23 season and we sort of figured there’d be some overreactions when we ripped open the Celtics Mailbag …

We’re gonna break the Warriors' win record. — @ChaneJ23

How will the league respond when the Celtics go 82-0? — @CelticsBinky

To be fair, there was plenty of consternation, too. Fans are wondering when Boston’ league-leading defense plans to show up, and there are lingering concerns about frontcourt depth.

We asked what was on your mind after three games. Here’s what you said:

Jayson Tatum is the MVP frontrunner right now. — @CsBleedGreen

Note that there was no question mark at the end of this submission. Tatum, who had made slow starts his trademark early in his career, has hit the ground running and looks every bit the superstar who more often emerges in January.

After pumping in a league-high 104 points through Boston’s first three games, Tatum has shimmied up to the third-best MVP odds via Points Bet, slotting behind only Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. So while he’s not the betting frontrunner quite yet, his early season momentum has certainly made winning that award seem more achievable.

Tatum’s blistering second half last season fueled Boston’s late-season surge. His play from late January to the regular-season finish line helped Tatum slot sixth in MVP voting. He spotted on 27 of the 100 ballots (earning 8 fourth-place votes and 19 fifth-place nods).

Can he vault even higher this season? Here are three reasons to like Tatum’s chances to linger in the conversation:

MVP consideration is always amplified by the overall success of a team. The Celtics' fast start, if maintained, can only aid Tatum’s case. Based on early returns, Tatum could flirt with the scoring title or at least become the first player in Celtics history to average more than 30 points per game in a season. Larry Bird averaged 29.9 points per game while establishing Boston’s best mark in the 1987-88 season. Tatum isn’t just a volume scorer; he’s a legitimate two-way force. It’s notable that Boston's defensive rating with Tatum on the floor this year is 114.5, the best mark for any starter. That defensive rating spikes to a team-worst 121.3 when Tatum is on the bench.

What’s different about Tatum this season? We’d start with consistency. He’s always had a propensity to have a quiet quarter or half, especially early in the season, but he's been extra assertive to start the year. Tatum makes quicker decisions with the ball, he’s notably extra aggressive in transition this year, and he’s finishing better around the basket overall. Tatum is averaging 34.7 points per game and he hasn’t even gotten his 3-point shot tuned up yet.

Tatum’s mindset is different, too. He’s completely focused on winning and doing it the right way. After Saturday’s win in Orlando in which the Celtics gave up 120 points, Tatum fretted, "We got to be better … that's just not who we are."

He later added, "If we're trying to get back to where we want to be, we got to play way better than this."

"I've said it a million times and I'll say it a million more. All I'm concerned about is getting back to the championship and getting over that hump."



Jayson Tatum talks MVP conversation this season



True superstars eventually reach a point in their career where team success is more important than individual accolades. Ironically, that’s typically when they tend to truly enter the MVP conversation. And it appears Tatum has reached that point.

As long as he avoids the lulls in consistency, he’s going to be in the conversation all season.

Two Q’s?: what’s up with the defense? Can it only be great with Robert Williams III? And is Grant Williams playing his way off this team? Can we keep him if he continues at this pace for a full season? — @Mr_Lapinski

There were a LOT of questions about the defense in the mailbag this week. The Celtics boasted the NBA’s best defense last season but haven’t played anywhere near their capabilities this season.

Through three games, Boston sits 26th in the NBA in defensive rating while allowing 116.8 points per 100 possessions. Not having Williams III certainly hinders Boston from being the best version of itself but there’s more than enough defensive talent in this rotation to be better than what we’ve seen.

We’d chalk up Boston’s woes to three things:

When an NBA offense is chugging, there’s a propensity to downshift in defensive intensity. That’s not to justify what’s happening. but Boston has a ridiculous offensive rating of 124.3 and an effective field goal percentage of 61.1 percent. The Celtics are undersized on the back line without Williams III. They don’t have an elite-level rim deterrent and they have not rebounded particularly well (14th in defensive rebound rate). Boston also ranks last in opponent turnover rate. They need to be crisper at every level to make up for not having Williams III in his free safety role to clean up mistakes. Even as interim coach Joe Mazzulla attempts to maintain much of the philosophies from last season under Ime Udoka, there’s going to be tweaks and changes that need to be worked through. There are new faces like Malcolm Brogdon who need to get used to the switch-heavy schemes.

None of this should justify just how poor Boston’s defense has been to this point. They’ve had instances where they’ve gone up a level. But they need to get there -- and stay there -- more consistently.

As for Grant Williams’ hot start: He’s set to be a restricted free agent next summer and Boston will have the ability to match any offer he gets. If he puts up 80/80/80 shooting splits all season, then the bidding war could get prohibitive.

But we don’t foresee Williams being completely out of Boston's ability to retain. Ownership has routinely stressed a willingness to spend to field a contender. Good on Williams for not letting the two sides' inability to generate an early extension impact his play out of the gates.

Still lacking a true 3rd center. Luke Kornet was straight up bad out there, slow, heavy-footed. I would love to get a better player there to rest Al Horford regularly — @Celtiic_mF

Let’s remember that Kornet did not get any preseason reps after suffering an ankle injury early in camp. Celtics brass were bullish this summer on his potential to bridge the gap to Williams III’s return.

Players like Kornet and Noah Vonleh certainly have their limitations. Vonleh has played with good energy and we’re eager to see just how much Kornet can help after shaking some rust. He fits well in Boston’s schemes.

And, as we’ve stressed in the ramp to the stat of the season, the Celtics are far more likely to find an impact player - big man or otherwise -- to bolster the roster when the Wembanyama Tankers start to scramble out and fire sales begin.

It's time to call the Magic about cashing in our future picks on Wendell Carter. He could be a great Al replacement and Rob insurance — @HartmanTeets6

The Magic might already be too good to get in on the Wemby sweepstakes. So we’re not sure we foresee them selling off pieces, especially not someone like Carter Jr. What’s more, he inked a four-year, $50 million extension last October and is making $14.2 million this year.

It’s complicated for the Celtics to get close to that salary number regardless of how many picks you throw in. You’re either putting a Marcus Smart or Derrick White on the table -- Orlando probably doesn’t even have a strong desire for veterans quiet yet -- or some combination of Grant Williams, Payton Pritchard, and Danilo Gallinari to even get close to making salaries match. But the biggest issue remains that we don’t see the Magic wanting to move on from Carter Jr. no matter which direction their season goes.

Since everyone is slightly intoxicated from the Green Kool-Aid flowing after three straight wins to start the season, here are some other glowing letters that the ‘bag received after asking how Celtics fans were feeling to start the year:

The team looks focused and together! The defense has not been great but I’m confident they’ll be a top 5 defense by the all star break. In my humble opinion, Sam Hauser should be playing 18/20mins per game. And Brad Stevens should look into getting Derrick Favors! — @Axrm830

Could this be it? Could this be start of 5-7 year Big 2 stretch where it’s a few titles and Tatum/Brown GOAT stuff? Good players wanna come here and play. What a dream. — @BoyanBoki

They play a smart, old school style of sharing the ball, getting the ball going on fast breaks, and we will be much better defensively when Rob comes back. Tommy is smiling down. — @ant_trujillo

Tatum and Brown have to be in serious discussion for leagues best duo. Slightly concerned defensively, but when Rob comes back we’ll be back to last season's defensive team. Such a deep team, Brogdon’s playmaking will be huge for us come playoffs. We good! — @JakeQuinn09

Didn't know how possible it was but definitely feel like Tatum took a leap — @AndrewE68606220

Remember when they wanted us to split the Jays, trade Smart an RWill? LOL. — @pizzerobailarin

Does Mazzulla get 8 years/80 million next year or lifetime deal with a blank check and he just fills in the amount at the bank when he goes to deposit said check? — @bischoffcr303

C's can reach the final and win it!!! — @ruvergarar

They still can improve. Which should scare every other team in the league! — @patsfan7531

These guys are on a mission! — @lovecrystal2001

And just to balance everything out …

My eyes tell me they are going nowhere. No defense and no outside shooting. Will not win anything with that — 120 to freaking Orlando! GIVE ME A BREAK! — @donpertha