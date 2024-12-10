You could get money after settlement says Epic Games unlawfully charged Fortnite players

Hundreds of thousands of U.S. players of the online video game Fortnite could be entitled to a refund after the Federal Trade Commission says users were unlawfully charged for "unwanted purchase."

According to an announcement, the FTC is sending 629,344 refunds totaling more than $72 million to Fortnite players in the U.S. after the FTC said consumers were "tricked" by the video game maker, Epic Games. The $245 million settlement was first announced in December 2022, the announcement said, claiming Epic Games "allowed children to rack up unauthorized charges without parental involvement."

The settlement claims Epic Games also blocked some users who disputed unauthorized charges from accessing their purchased content, calling the game maker's tactics "counterintuitive, consistent and confusing."

The first round of payments -- nearly 630,000 of them -- were sent out Monday, the announcement said. According to the FTC, half of the payments went out via check, and half went out via PayPal. The average payment amounts to about $114, the FTC said.

According to officials, the first round of checks went out to those who filed a valid claim by Oct. 8. However, eligible consumers can still file a claim online.

Here's what else to know about the Fortnite refunds, how to file a claim and who is eligible.

Who is eligible to apply for a Fortnite refund?

According to the FTC, users can apply for a refund from Fortnite if any of the following statements are true:

You were charged in-game currency for items you didn’t want between January 2017 and September 2022.

Your child made charges to your credit card without your knowledge between January 2017 and November 2018.

Your account was locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after you complained to your credit card company about wrongful charges.

Users must be at least 18 years old to complete a claim form. Parents or guardians can complete forms for those under the age of 18, the FTC said.

According to officials, claims will not impact purchases made on Fortnite accounts.

The claims process only applies to Fortnite players living in the U.S., the FTC said.

How to file a claim and apply for a Fortnite refund

Claims can be filed here.

In order to apply for a refund, users must provide a claim number, or an Epic account ID. Those who did not get an email can locate their Epic account ID here.

Deadline to file a claim and apply for a Fortnite refund

To be eligible for a refund, users must submit a claim by Jan. 10, 2025.

How much will the Fortnite refunds be?

The FTC says payment amount of approved claims will depend on several factors, including how many people submit one. According to the FTC, the average refund for the first round of payments that went out was $114.

When will Fortnite refunds be paid out?

The FTC on Monday says it issued 629,344 refunds as part of its first round of payments.

"Consumers selected their payment method when they completed their claim form," the FTC said. "Recipients should redeem their PayPal payment within 30 days and cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated on the check."

According to officials, additional payments are expected to be sent in 2025, after the FTC has "reviewed and validated all claims."

More information can be found by calling the refund administrator, at 1-833-915-0880, or via email at admin@fortniterefund.com.