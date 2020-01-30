Four Brands of Infant Sleepers Being Recalled Over Risk of Suffocation

Thousands of infant sleepers from four different brands are being recalled over the risk of babies suffocating, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday.

While no injuries have been reported in using inclined sleepers from Summer Infant, Evenflo, Delta Enterprise Corp. and Graco, CPSC said infant fatalities were reported in similar sleep products from other manufacturers when the babies rolled from their back to their stomach or side.

Summer Infant issued the recall for its "SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper" with the model number 91394. They were sold in stores nationwide, including on Amazon, from March 2017 through December 2019 for about $99.

Evenflo's recall was for its "Pillo Portable Napper." The nappers were sold at Target, Kohl’s, JCPenney, WalMart and other stores from May 2017 through January 2020 for about $75.

For Delta Enterprise Corps., the recalls are for several sleepers: the Beautyrest Beginnings Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns; Disney Baby Minnie Mouse Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns; Delta Children Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Sleeper; Simmons Kids Beautyrest Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder, and Sleeper; 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Incline Sleeper and others.

Those were sold from January 2017 through December 2018 for between $42 and $51.

Lastly, Graco has recalled its "Little Lounger Rocking Seat" with model numbers 1872034, 1875063, 1875102, 1877160, 1882081, 1896313, 1908957, 1914283 and 2047734.

Over 110,000 units of the rocking seat have been sold at Target, Babies R Us and other stores nationwide and online from 2013 through 2018 for about $80, according to CSPS.

In its latest recommendations for a safe infant sleeping environment, the American Academy of Pediatrics says infants under 1 year old should sleep on their backs and on a firm surface to avoid suffocation.

"A crib, bassinet, portable crib, or play yard that conforms to the safety standards of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, including those for slat spacing less than 2-3/8 inches, snugly fitting and firm mattresses, and no drop sides, is recommended," AAP said.

Consumers can click here for more information about the recalls and they can contact the companies for a refund.