Four Bruins Games Moved in East Division Schedule Overhaul

The red-hot Bruins had their two upcoming games against the Sabres postponed after Buffalo placed two players in COVID-19 protocols.

By Darren Hartwell

Four Bruins games rescheduled in East schedule overhaul

The Boston Bruins' mini-vacation has begun.

The red-hot Bruins, who lead the NHL with 18 points (8-1-2) and scored another come-from-behind win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night, had their two upcoming games against the Sabres postponed after Buffalo placed two players in COVID-19 protocols.

That means the B's are off until Wednesday, Feb. 10, when they'll take on the Rangers in New York after a four-day hiatus.

Bruins score twice in 27 seconds to sink Flyers

The Sabres and New Jersey Devils both have had games postponed due to COVID-19 issues, which forced the NHL to overhaul its schedule in the East Division. A total of 27 games were rescheduled, four of which involve the Bruins.

Here are new dates and start times for four of Boston's upcoming games this season:

MatchupOriginal DateNew Date/Time (ET)
vs. SabresFeb. 6March 27 at 1 p.m.
vs. SabresFeb. 8April 13 at 7 p.m.
vs. IslandersMarch 27March 23 at 7 p.m.
vs. IslandersApril 13April 14 at 6 p.m.

The changes load up the back end of the Bruins' schedule a bit, as they'll now play four games in six days between March 23 and March 28 and three games in four days between April 13 and April 16.

But the rest of the East Division will be in the same boat, and adversity was to be expected when the NHL decided to go ahead with the 2021 season.

Still, the Bruins probably would rather not take a break now considering how well they're playing. They've overcome a third-period deficit in three consecutive wins and are outscoring their opponents a whopping 19-9 in the final frame this season.

