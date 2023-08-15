Four-car crash sends pickup truck careening into Dorchester house

A crash in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood ended with a pickup truck slamming into a home on Tuesday morning.

Masschusetts State Police, Boston fire and Boston EMS were called to reports of a four-car crash on Gallivan Boulevard at Oakridge Street shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Preliminary investigation showed that a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by a 63-year-old Dorchester man collided with a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 19-year-old Dedham man, according to state police. The crash caused the pickup to veer off the road and strike the foundation of a house at 85 Gallivan Boulevard. The Jeep hit a BMW X3 and a Honda Odyssey van that were parked on Oakridge Street.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, state police said. The driver of the Jeep did not require hospitalization.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A 63-year-old Dorchester woman who was a passenger in the pickup truck was also uninjured.

Building inspectors for the City of Boston also responded to the scene to evaluate the damage to the house.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.