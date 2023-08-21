Four CT residents test positive for Powassan virus

Four Connecticut residents have tested positive for Powassan virus, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The four cases are the first to be identified in the state this year.

Two men who are 60 years old and up from Middlesex County and Litchfield County became ill in early July.

Two women who are 50 years old and up from Windham and Litchfield counties became ill in late July.

All patients reported having a tick bite and were hospitalized with a central nervous system disease. They have been discharged and are recovering.

The state Department of Health said lab tests performed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Laboratory in Ft. Collins, CO, confirmed the presence of antibodies to POWV for all patients.

"The identification of four Connecticut residents with Powassan virus-associated illness emphasizes the importance of taking actions to protect yourself from tick bites from now through the late fall," Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, said in a statement. “Using insect repellent, avoiding areas where ticks are likely, and checking carefully for ticks after being outside can reduce the chance of you or your children being infected with this virus."

Cases of Powassan virus in Connecticut

From 2016 to 2022, there were 19 cases of Powassan virus-associated illness in Connecticut, including six in 2022 and two of the infections were fatal last year.

How Powassan virus is spread

Powassan virus is spread to people through the bite of an infected blacklegged or deer tick.

It takes from one week to one month after the bite of an infected tick to develop symptoms of Powassan virus disease, and the virus can be transmitted in as little as 15 minutes after the tick first attaches. Powassan virus-associated illness has been reported from early spring until late fall.

Symptoms of Powassan virus

While most people infected with POWV likely experience no symptoms or a mild flu-like illness, some people will develop severe illness affecting the central nervous system.

About one out of 10 cases of severe illness are fatal and approximately half of survivors experience long-term health problems.

Severe cases may begin with fever, vomiting, headache, or weakness and rapidly progress to confusion, loss of coordination, difficulty speaking, or seizures.

There is no vaccine nor a specific treatment for POWV-associated illness. Severe illness is treated by supportive therapy which may include hospitalization, respiratory support, and hydration.

Tips for preventing tick bites

The state Department of Public Health offers these tips for preventing tick bites.