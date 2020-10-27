Four More Boston-Area Restaurants/Bars Are Going Into Hibernation

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Over the past several weeks, we have mentioned that some restaurants in the Boston area were going into hibernation for the winter. Now we have learned that a few other local dining and drinking spots are doing the same.

According to an article from boston.com, Gray's Hall in South Boston shut down this weekend, with the plan being to reopen in the spring of 2021, while Orfano and Tiger Mama in the Fenway both plan to close for the winter on Nov. 1 and Sligo Pub (which has been collaborating with Dragon Pizza) in Somerville's Davis Square will go into hibernation on Oct. 31. These four places join The Emory in Beacon Hill, Commonwealth in Cambridge's Kendall Square, Grand Tour in the Back Bay, and The Kenmore in Kenmore Square in their hibernation plans.

Restaurants are going into hibernation for a variety of reasons as the pandemic continues, including outdoor patios no longer being viable as the weather cools, the hope for a vaccine/therapeutic by the spring, and a lack of tourists and office workers in areas that usually have high foot traffic.

by Marc Hurwitz

