One of the four men shot in Waterbury, Conn. is in critical condition: police

Four men were shot in Waterbury on Tuesday night and one of the victims is in critical condition while another remains hospitalized as well.

Officers responded to Mitchell Avenue around 7 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshots and they found four victims between 19 and 25 years old. All four were taken to the hospital and two of them have been released.

The man who is in critical condition is 21 years old and police said he has life-threatening injuries.

A 19-year-old man also remains in the hospital and police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Another 19-year-old man and a 25-year-old man have been released from medical care.

Police are continuing to investigate but said the four men were shot when a dispute escalated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department’s detective bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.