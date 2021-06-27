Four Red Sox Among Finalists on 2021 All-Star Ballot

Could Red Sox send four players to 2021 All-Star Game? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox have one of the best records in Major League Baseball for a reason.

MLB released its American and National League finalists for the 2021 All-Star Game on Sunday, with three players per position in each league. The Red Sox landed four players on that list of finalists: Designated hitter J.D. Martinez, shortstop Xander Bogaerts, third baseman Rafael Devers and outfielder Alex Verdugo.

Your AL and NL All-Star finalists!



Phase 2 voting starts TOMORROW at noon ET.



Who's heading to the Midsummer Classic? pic.twitter.com/3Rh2Vp1WtV — All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) June 27, 2021

The Red Sox boast one of the best offenses in baseball -- they ranked third in both runs scored and batting average entering Sunday -- so it's fitting that they're well-represented on the AL All-Star ballot.

Bogaerts and Devers both lead their positions in voting and are strong candidates to be All-Star starters: Bogaerts' .327 batting average ranked fifth in MLB entering Sunday, while Devers (63 RBIs) is one RBI shy of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead after launching his 19th home run Sunday.

Martinez (.301, 14 HR and 46 RBIs) ranks second in DH voting behind Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, while Verdugo (.278, 9 HR and 32 RBIs) is eighth among AL outfielders in voting.

It seems likely that Bogaerts, Devers and Martinez get the call to Coors Field on July 13, but if Verdugo makes the cut as well, Boston will have four All-Stars for the first time since 2016 and just the second time in the last decade.

Phase 2 of All-Star voting begins Monday and continues through Thursday, July 1.