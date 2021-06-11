fourth of july

Fourth of July Fireworks to Return to Boston, But Pops to Play at Tanglewood

The fireworks show will return to the Boston Common this year as part of the annual Fourth of July Spectacular, the Boston Pops announced Friday.

In a statement, the Pops said its annual concert would be broadcast from Tanglewood, while the fireworks finale – which traditionally accompanies the musical performance – would take place in Boston from 10:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The concert typically takes place at the Esplanade in Boston.

"After careful consideration of recent issuances from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts easing restrictions on masking, physical distancing, and capacity allowances, the Boston Pops determined that in order to best ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, it was prudent to postpone its return to the Esplanade until 2022, when there would be adequate time to plan and execute the complex event," organizers wrote in a statement.

The event will mark the return of the fireworks display to Boston after it was canceled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

