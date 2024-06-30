Fourth of July travel expected to break records

Triple A is expecting travel numbers to exceed pre-pandemic numbers by about 8%, making this the busiest fourth of July ever.

Around 70.9 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more over the next week. That includes 5.74 million people hopping on planes, 60.6 million hitting the roads and 4.6 million using other modes of transportation like buses, cruises and trains.

Airports are expected to be packed throughout the week with a record number of travelers. Triple A is recommending people get to the airport 2 hours early, reserve parking ahead of time, and traveling with carry-on luggage to save time and money.

In fact, the average round-trip plane ticket on a domestic flight is around $800 right now, according to triple A. Most people are heading to the Pacific Northwest with top destinations in Seattle, Vancouver and Anchorage. Beaches in South Florida, Honolulu and Punta Cana also in high demand.