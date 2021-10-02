patriots fans

Foxboro Couple, Diehard Patriots Fans to Marry on Pats-Bucs Game Day

Cameron Williams and Melissa Almeida said they've thought of several ways to incorporate the Patriots into their big day, including showing the game on a big screen on the dance floor.

By Abbey Niezgoda

NBC Universal, Inc.

For one couple from Foxboro, Massachusetts, Sunday is a big day for two reasons. As much as they wish that wasn't the case, these diehard fans aren't letting 'till death do us part' get in the way of one of the Patriots most highly-anticipated regular season games.

Usually Cameron Williams and Melissa Almeida would be in the stands at Gillette Stadium or throwing a party at home, but when Tom Brady and the Buccaneers come to town on Sunday, the couple will be a little busy.

They'll be tying the knot just a few hours before kick off.

They even moved up their timeline so all of their guests could watch Brady take on his former team. The highly-anticipated game will be playing on a big screen on their dance floor, and they even mentioned the game on their wedding initiations.

Love him or hate him, there’s no denying Tom Brady left his mark on New England. But do you love him enough to get his face tattooed on your body? We spoke with a superfan that took the obsession to a whole new level.

"How many texts did we get when we found out the date of the Patriots game?" Almeida asked her fiancé.

"My phone blew up instantly," Williams recalled.

"What time is your wedding gonna be over?," Almeida shared what wedding guests wanted to know. "My mom even tried to get us to move our wedding earlier for the game, which we didn’t do so we're just gonna embrace it, have the game and our wedding together."

The couple has thought of a ton of ways to incorporate the Patriots into their special day. They even sent save the dates to Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Brady -- though they obviously understand why none of them will be able to make it.

