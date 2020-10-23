Foxwoods Brings Back Indoor Live Entertainment

Foxwoods Casino is bringing back indoor live entertainment at the Grand Theater after pausing live shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foxwoods it kicked off a return to live entertainment with comedian Bob Marley on Oct. 16 and 17 and Almost Queen will perform on Nov. 5 and more acts to follow throughout November and December. Tickets bought for Almost Queen’s March 4 show will be valid for the new date. Learn more here.

The theater will operate at 25% capacity, according to Foxwoods.

Foxwoods said changes include a reconfigured theater operating at 25% capacity with fewer seats to allow for more social distancing and more.

“We have been intricately planning how to safely resume live, indoor entertainment for over four months which resulted in a thoughtful and slow process to ensure we rebuilt the right infrastructure in our theaters,” Monique Sebastian, vice president of entertainment and entertainment marketing at Foxwoods Resort Casino said in a statement. “We’ve remained fiercely committed to only reopening parts of the resort when we feel it is safe to do so. With our new entertainment guidelines, we feel confident we have developed a new standard of safety not only for our guests, team members, and artists, but for the entertainment industry as a whole. Each protocol was developed with our local community in mind, and we’ll be constantly monitoring our approach to ensure the highest level of security.”

Entertainment at Foxwoods:

Almost Queen: Nov. 5

Vic DiBitetto: Nov. 13

Anthony Rodia: Dec. 4

Rob Schneider: Dec. 11

Bob Marley: Dec. 26

Safety Measures: