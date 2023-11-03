Boston Business Journal

Framingham's Shoppers World sold as part of larger $309M deal

By Greg Ryan

A New York-based real estate firm has acquired two major Boston-area shopping centers, Shoppers World in Framingham and Gateway Center in Everett, for a sum of $309 million.

Urban Edge Properties bought the properties from the real estate investment trust Site Centers (NYSE: SITC), formerly known as DDR Corp. The deals closed in late October, Urban Edge revealed this week in its third-quarter earnings. 

