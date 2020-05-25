free gas

Free Gas for Healthcare Workers at Select Stations Across Massachusetts Monday

Free gas will be offered to healthcare workers at all 14 New World Gas stations in the Bay State on Memorial Day

By Nia Hamm

We all feel pretty good when we get a deal. Especially free gas, which can eat up so much of our budget.

Well, a Massachusetts gas station owner is feeling pretty good because he’s on the other side -- giving gas away to some of those who deserve it most.

New World Gas station chain owner Jay Patel thought what better day than Memorial Day, when the country is celebrating America’s brave.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 5 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Crowds Pack Beaches on Memorial Day Weekend; White House Misses Nursing Home Testing Goal

health insurance 8 hours ago

1st Deadlines for Laid-Off Workers to Get Health Insurance

Doctors, nurses, hospital staff and EMT workers -- all healthcare workers can come to any of Patel’s 14 New World Gas stations across the state, from Springfield and Worcester to Lowell and Fall River.

Patel says he knows that it’s a small gesture of kindness amid really difficult times during this pandemic. But he says it’s the least he can do.

"All the managers will be at the store thanking them and saying 'thank you' for doing what you’re doing," Patel said. "My point is that if we step up during this difficult time, we’re all in this together.”

This article tagged under:

free gas
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us