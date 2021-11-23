Freezing Temperatures, Chilly Winds to Last Through Thanksgiving Week

Temperatures have taken a dive on Tuesday and the wind is just biting. High temperatures struggle to get to 40 degrees, so most of the day will be in the 30s, making this the coldest of the season, especially in southern New England.

Boston hit 32 degrees Tuesday morning at Logan Airport, so this officially brought a freeze and an end to the growing season. The wind will be strong from the west, northwest with gusts around 30 mph. As you combine that with our chilly temperatures, it will feel like the 20s all day long.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tuesday night will be even colder, with more lows dropping to the teens and 20s and the wind subsiding a bit.

Our travel weather remains quiet Wednesday as temperatures again only reach the low 40s for a few lucky areas. Thankfully we have the sunshine to help cope with the cold.

Thanksgiving is our pick of the 10-day. Believe it or not, we could see highs in the low 50s north, to the upper 50s in southern New England, with partly cloudy skies. Across the country, an area of low pressure develops across the Great Lakes. This system will bring snow to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan; otherwise, most places will see rain (Chicago, Indianapolis, Mississippi and Ohio river valleys).

Friday's storm moves in by morning here in the northeast, bringing rain for southern New England and snow in higher elevations and north. The rain won’t be enough to lead to any flooding, but it could add to some driving troubles.

Snow piles up steadily across northern New England throughout Friday night into Saturday. Several inches of snow will fall, even in lower terrain. Higher elevations could see about 5 to 10 inches.

When the cold air rushes in Saturday morning, a couple of quick snow showers or flurries are possible south. Highs both days this weekend will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s Sunday. These cold temperatures will stick around for the rest of the 10-day too.