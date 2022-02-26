Freezing Temps Brings Challenges to Cleanup After Friday's Snowstorm

Massachusetts residents are once again digging out after Friday's snowstorm, but the frigid overnight temperatures are bringing challenges to the cleanup efforts that are underway.

Frigid temperatures have iced over the snow, making it much heavier to shovel out.

"The snow is fine," said Charlestown resident Douglas Morellato. "The problem is when you get ice like this morning, I was cleaning off my car and everything was ice."

Piles of snow are also causing difficulty for some pedestrians along sidewalks.

"Unfortunately, the sidewalks aren't as plowed as I would like," said Charlestown resident Merideth Clatworthy. "I have a little one at home with a stroller, and getting around town is not ideal."

While many are disappointed to see more snow in the region after the tease of warm weather earlier in the week, some New Englanders are making the most of some fresh powder by hitting the slopes.

Freezing temperatures are expected to last through the day Saturday, delaying much of the melting.