Fresh Express Bagged Salads Recalled After More Than 200 Illnesses Reported

The recall is due to possible contamination with Cyclospora

Closeup of Harvested Iceberg Lettuce Heads
Getty Images

Fresh Express issued a voluntary recall of branded and private-label salad products because of possible contamination with Cyclospora, an intestinal parasite that can cause diarrhea. More than 200 illnesses in 30 states and Washington, D.C., have been linked to the bagged salads, which contain iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and carrot ingredients.

The recalled products are marked with the letter "Z" at the beginning of the product code, which is on the upper right corner of the front of the package. Those products containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and/or carrots and displaying the product code Z178 or a lower "Z" number are recalled.

A complete list of the recalled salads can be found at the Food and Drug Administration website.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

