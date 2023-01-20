Fried Grape & Ricotta Tartine Recipe

Original Recipe by @AnnaRossiOfficial

INGREDIENTS:

1 slice whole grain bread, Scandinavian sour rye bread is nice

½ cup whole milk ricotta

½ cup grapes

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

1 tsp olive oil

Pinch of salt

1 TBS nuts, chopped rosemary sea salt Marcona almonds from Trader Joe’s are nice

2 slices of prosciutto, seared into a crisp and chopped

2 tsp hot honey, (buy it infused or make your own by steeping warm honey with chili flakes and a splash of apple cider vinegar)

PREPARATION:

  1. Toss grapes in a drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt. Air fry for 8-10 minutes at 400* until skin blisters off. (If you don’t have an air fryer, broil in your oven for 4-6 minutes, keep a close eye, and wait for the skin to blister.)
  2. Build your tartine by smothering your favorite slice of bread with whole milk ricotta, followed by the hot & blistered grapes.
  3. Top with chopped nuts and crumbled prosciutto and a drizzle of spicy hot honey.
  4. Enjoy!

Watch below to make this recipe side-by-side with Anna!

Looking to elevate your mornings? Try Anna's tasty take on these three classic breakfast dishes.
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us