Fried Grape & Ricotta Tartine Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
1 slice whole grain bread, Scandinavian sour rye bread is nice
½ cup whole milk ricotta
½ cup grapes
1 tsp olive oil
Pinch of salt
1 TBS nuts, chopped rosemary sea salt Marcona almonds from Trader Joe’s are nice
2 slices of prosciutto, seared into a crisp and chopped
2 tsp hot honey, (buy it infused or make your own by steeping warm honey with chili flakes and a splash of apple cider vinegar)
PREPARATION:
- Toss grapes in a drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt. Air fry for 8-10 minutes at 400* until skin blisters off. (If you don’t have an air fryer, broil in your oven for 4-6 minutes, keep a close eye, and wait for the skin to blister.)
- Build your tartine by smothering your favorite slice of bread with whole milk ricotta, followed by the hot & blistered grapes.
- Top with chopped nuts and crumbled prosciutto and a drizzle of spicy hot honey.
- Enjoy!