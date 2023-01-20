Fried Grape & Ricotta Tartine Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

1 slice whole grain bread, Scandinavian sour rye bread is nice

½ cup whole milk ricotta

½ cup grapes

1 tsp olive oil

Pinch of salt

1 TBS nuts, chopped rosemary sea salt Marcona almonds from Trader Joe’s are nice

2 slices of prosciutto, seared into a crisp and chopped

2 tsp hot honey, (buy it infused or make your own by steeping warm honey with chili flakes and a splash of apple cider vinegar)

PREPARATION:

Toss grapes in a drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt. Air fry for 8-10 minutes at 400* until skin blisters off. (If you don’t have an air fryer, broil in your oven for 4-6 minutes, keep a close eye, and wait for the skin to blister.) Build your tartine by smothering your favorite slice of bread with whole milk ricotta, followed by the hot & blistered grapes. Top with chopped nuts and crumbled prosciutto and a drizzle of spicy hot honey. Enjoy!

Watch below to make this recipe side-by-side with Anna!

