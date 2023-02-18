Frog Pond Skating Event Cancelled Due to Temperature Swings

The annual “Skating with Friends” event at the Frog Pond in Boston scheduled tomorrow has been canceled due to warm temperatures.

The president’s day weekend event would have offered free skating, cookies and cocoa but organizers tell us the rink and equipment just can't keep up with the warm weather.

Temperatures this year have reached near record highs, followed by dramatically dropping.

Two weeks ago, we saw those sub-zero temperatures and wind chill factors around negative thirty, it has felt like Spring ever since.

Organizers for the frog pond event said they hope the weather cooperates next year.

These weather extremes are not only impacting recreational activities, they are also posing real challenges for farmers.

“This year in particular, I think December was 8 degrees above normal, January 4 or 5 degrees above normal, so perennial crops really get confused. They think spring is coming. If it gets cold and stays cold, they’re acclimated to the conditions but when the temps go up and down it confuses the plants. It signals to the plants that it’s a different season when it’s not.” one farmer said.