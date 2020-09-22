From 400 Miles Away, Hurricane Teddy Is Felt in New England

Although Hurricane Teddy is 400 miles east of New England, the storm is expanding quickly, customary of strong hurricanes when they move into northern latitudes.

The expansion of the storm is most evident in the wind field, with tropical storm force winds expanding dramatically and gusts to and over 40 mph quickly approaching New England from the east.

By late morning and midday, the Cape and Islands will find gusts to 45 mph, reaching 50 mph by late day and evening, with the rest of eastern New England gusting to 35 mph Tuesday and up to 40 mph late Tuesday evening and night.

These winds will be sufficient to blow lightweight objects around, and Cape residents may want to weigh down patio furniture and add an extra fender on the boat.

The persistent wind will couple with waves of 8 to 18 feet (greatest offshore) to create areas of minor coastal flooding at the Tuesday afternoon and evening high tide, with beach erosion from pounding surf.

Elsewhere in New England, the busy wind with recent dry conditions means explosive fire growth potential Tuesday, so all burning should be curtailed.

Clouds from Teddy will dim the sun in eastern New England, but the only area to see rain will be eastern Maine Tuesday evening and night, departing Wednesday morning. Breezy weather continues Wednesday though not nearly as gusty as Tuesday, with high temperatures reaching well into the 70s to near 80, as milder air returns -- and dry weather continues -- into and through most of the upcoming weekend.

Our next chance of showers comes ahead of a slow-moving cold front sometime late Sunday or more likely Sunday evening, with a chance of showers continuing Monday and Tuesday, though our First Alert Team isn’t confident in a lot of rain from this -- we’ll keep you posted.