Frontline Workers Among Grand Marshals for Boston Marathon

Eight frontline workers each representing the major medical centers in Boston will be among the ceremonial grand marshals for Monday’s 125th Boston Marathon.

The frontline workers will join five Boston Marathon champions as they are driven the entire 26.2 mile course in two Boston Duck Boats, Back Bay Bertha and Catie Copley.

The chosen frontline workers are Meg Femino, of Beth Israel Lahey Health; Martha Kaniaru, of Spaulding Rehabilitation; Loren Aiello, of Boston Children's Hospital; Eric Goralnick, of Brigham and Women's Hospital; Christopher S. Lathan of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Mark Mullins of Tufts Medical Center; Anely Lopes, of Boston Medical Center; and Susan Wilcox of Massachusetts General Hospital.

The five Boston Marathon champions are Meb Keflezighi, Sara Mae Berman, Bill Rodgers, Joan Benoit Samuelson, and Jack Fultz, the Boston Athletic Association announced Saturday.