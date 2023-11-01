Fuddruckers on Route 1 in Saugus is closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

One of two locations of a burger chain that was once headquartered in the local area is going to be shutting down.

According to a press release, Fuddruckers in Saugus is closing its doors around the end of the year, with franchise owner Adrienne LeBlanc saying that "This is not the outcome we had hoped for because we want to keep the restaurant open. Despite multiple attempts to negotiate a fair lease, however, we simply couldn't come to an agreement with our landlord, and we were forced to make this very difficult decision." The Reading location of Fuddruckers will remain open, with that outlet continuing to book fundraisers and offer catering as well.

Fuddruckers is headquartered in Texas, but it once had its headquarters in Beverly and Danvers.

The address for the Saugus location of Fuddruckers is 900 Broadway (Route 1), Saugus, MA, 01906. The website for the chain can be found at https://www.fuddruckers.com/

