Full list of Patriots' pending free agents for 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have some difficult decisions to make this offseason as 18 of their players are set to become free agents.

Thirteen of those players -- including defensive stalwarts J.C. Jackson and Devin McCourty -- will hit the open market as unrestricted free agents unless they sign a contract extension before March 16. Four will be restricted free agents and one will become an exclusive rights free agent.

The Patriots also have the option to franchise tag a player before March 8. Jackson is considered a likely candidate for the $17.2M tag or a contract extension, but the Pro Bowl cornerback recently told our Phil Perry the organization has yet to contact him about a potential deal.

Here's the full list of Pats players scheduled to become free agents.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Devin McCourty, FS

Age: 35

2021 stats: 3 INT, 10 passes defended, 60 tackles

J.C. Jackson, CB

Age: 26

2021 stats: 8 INT, 1 TD, 23 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 58 tackles

Dont'a Hightower, LB

Age: 32

2021 stats: 1.5 sacks, 64 tackles

Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB

Age: 26

2021 stats: 1 sack, 3 forced fumbles, 109 tackles

Jamie Collins, OLB

Age: 32

2021 stats: 1 INT, 1 sack, 30 tackles

Trent Brown, OT

Age: 29

Ted Karras, C

Age: 29

James White, RB

Age: 30

2021 stats: 10 carries, 38 yards, 1 TD; 12 catches, 94 yards

Brandon Bolden, RB

Age: 32

2021 stats: 44 carries, 226 yards, 1 TD; 41 catches, 405 yards, 2 TDs

Matthew Slater, WR

Age: 36

Brian Hoyer, QB

Age: 36

2021 stats: 227 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Nick Folk, K

Age: 37

2021 stats: 36-for-39 FG, 42-for-47 XP

Brandon King, FS

Age: 29

2021 stats: 10 tackles

Jakob Johnson, FB (RFA)

Age: 27

2021 stats: 4 catches, 43 yards

Jakobi Meyers, WR (RFA)

Age: 25

2021 stats: 83 catches, 866 yards, 2 TDs

Gunner Olszewski, WR (RFA)

Age: 25

2021 stats: 2 catches, 31 yards; 26 punt returns, 309 yards; 18 kick returns, 416 yards

Terez Hall, LB (ERFA)

Age: 25

Troy Fumagalli, TE (RFA)

Age: 27