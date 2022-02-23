Full list of Patriots' pending free agents for 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots have some difficult decisions to make this offseason as 18 of their players are set to become free agents.
Thirteen of those players -- including defensive stalwarts J.C. Jackson and Devin McCourty -- will hit the open market as unrestricted free agents unless they sign a contract extension before March 16. Four will be restricted free agents and one will become an exclusive rights free agent.
The Patriots also have the option to franchise tag a player before March 8. Jackson is considered a likely candidate for the $17.2M tag or a contract extension, but the Pro Bowl cornerback recently told our Phil Perry the organization has yet to contact him about a potential deal.
Here's the full list of Pats players scheduled to become free agents.
Devin McCourty, FS
Age: 35
2021 stats: 3 INT, 10 passes defended, 60 tackles
J.C. Jackson, CB
Age: 26
2021 stats: 8 INT, 1 TD, 23 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 58 tackles
Dont'a Hightower, LB
Age: 32
2021 stats: 1.5 sacks, 64 tackles
Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB
Age: 26
2021 stats: 1 sack, 3 forced fumbles, 109 tackles
Jamie Collins, OLB
Age: 32
2021 stats: 1 INT, 1 sack, 30 tackles
Trent Brown, OT
Age: 29
Ted Karras, C
Age: 29
James White, RB
Age: 30
2021 stats: 10 carries, 38 yards, 1 TD; 12 catches, 94 yards
Brandon Bolden, RB
Age: 32
2021 stats: 44 carries, 226 yards, 1 TD; 41 catches, 405 yards, 2 TDs
Matthew Slater, WR
Age: 36
Brian Hoyer, QB
Age: 36
2021 stats: 227 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Nick Folk, K
Age: 37
2021 stats: 36-for-39 FG, 42-for-47 XP
Brandon King, FS
Age: 29
2021 stats: 10 tackles
Jakob Johnson, FB (RFA)
Age: 27
2021 stats: 4 catches, 43 yards
Jakobi Meyers, WR (RFA)
Age: 25
2021 stats: 83 catches, 866 yards, 2 TDs
Gunner Olszewski, WR (RFA)
Age: 25
2021 stats: 2 catches, 31 yards; 26 punt returns, 309 yards; 18 kick returns, 416 yards
Terez Hall, LB (ERFA)
Age: 25
Troy Fumagalli, TE (RFA)
Age: 27