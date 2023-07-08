Full Memo: Michelle Troconis' attorney files new request to move trial to Hartford

Michelle Troconis and her legal team continue to make their case as to why her trial should be moved out of Stamford, and into Hartford.

New court filings this week from Troconis' attorney addressed this concern as Troconis awaits trial in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of Jennifer Dulos.

In a motion back in March of 2020, attorney Jon Schonehorn asked for Troconis’ case to be transferred to Hartford County, calling police bringing Troconis’ case to Stamford a scheme to attempt to break her down by pulling her away from her loved ones.

“They allege that crime occurred in Hartford the second arrest alleges that occurred in Avon. I maybe didn’t major in geography but both of those towns are near Hartford or in Hartford County and they’re not near Stamford,” Schoenhorn said back in 2020.

This week, Schonehorn filed a new memo with State's Attorney, saying that a need for the move in location is also, "due to the immense prejudicial effect pre-trial publicity has had on potential jurors in the Stamford-Norwalk Judicial District."

The document claims that Troconis' likelihood of having fair trial is hindered by media coverage in the Fairfield County area, making the ability to find impartial jurors very difficult.

Earlier this year, Michelle Troconis was granted the right to have her GPS ankle monitor removed as she awaits trial.

She is the former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos and is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the disappearance and death of Jennifer Dulos in May 2019. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.

Fotis Dulos was charged with murdering his estranged wife. He died in January 2020 days after police interrupted his suicide attempt.

Jennifer Dulos disappeared after dropping off her five children at school in New Canaan. She has never been found.

The new memo from this week can be read here: