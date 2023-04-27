Full Schedule for Celtics Vs. 76ers Second-Round Playoff Series Revealed

Full schedule for Celtics' second-round playoff clash with Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It took longer than many expected, but the Boston Celtics have punched their ticket to Round 2.

The Celtics defeated the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of their first-round playoff matchup Thursday at State Farm Arena to earn a 4-2 series victory. The win sets up a second-round showdown with the rival Philadelphia 76ers, who swept the Brooklyn Nets in Round 1.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Philly was one of the NBA's hottest team's down the stretch and is 18-6 in its last 24 games, with superstars Joel Embiid and James Harden getting solid contributions from a supporting cast led by Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. Boston owns this matchup, however: The Celtics went 3-1 against the Sixers in the regular season and won five straight playoff series against their Atlantic Division rival dating to 1982.

Game 1 is set for Monday, May 1, which means a full eight days between games for Philly. That could work to the benefit of star big man Joel Embiid, whose status for Game 1 is uncertain after he suffered a sprained LCL in his right knee in Game 3.

Here's a look at the full series schedule for Celtics vs. Sixers:

Lock in the dates 📅 Celtics advance to the 2nd round vs. 76ers



We've got you covered pic.twitter.com/3KNr181mOX — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 28, 2023

* = if necessary