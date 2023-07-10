Boston Business Journal

Fully digital bank aimed at small business owners enters Mass.

By Meera Raman

Owners Bank, a new digital bank created by Connecticut-based Liberty Bank and aimed at small business owners is now available in Massachusetts.

In an exclusive interview with the Business Journal, the bank said that it's expanding outside of Rhode Island, where it launched earlier this year, to the Massachusetts area. Its offerings are targeted specifically to small business owners and sole proprietors, said Harry Gunsallus, chief operating officer of Owners Bank.

