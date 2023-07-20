Boston Business Journal

Funding for Boston LGBTQ senior housing project slashed by Congress

By Samuele Petruccelli

The Pryde

The Boston nonprofit behind The Pryde, an affordable housing project in Hyde Park for older LGBTQ+ adults, vows to continue construction despite losing nearly $1 million in expected funding this week due to a move by Republicans in the U.S. House.

The House Appropriations Committee slashed money for a handful of LGBTQ community centers in a spending bill this week. LGBTQ Senior Housing Inc. lost $850,000 after lawmakers voted for an amendment Tuesday to strike the organization out of a Transportation and Department of Housing and Urban Development bill.

