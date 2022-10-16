Funeral Arrangements Set for Fallen Bristol, Conn. Officers

Funeral arrangements have been set for two Bristol police officers who died in the line of duty last week.

The funeral services for Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy are being held at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Friday, October 21 at 11 a.m.

Walk through calling hours for Officer Hamzy will be held Wednesday, October 19 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lyceum on Main Street in Terryville.

Sgt. DeMonte and Officer Hamzy were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call on Redstone Hill Road last Wednesday.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Members of the Bristol community are remembering how Sgt. Dustin DeMonte touched their lives.

Members of the Bristol community are remembering how Sgt. Dustin DeMonte touched their lives.

State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.

Members of the Bristol community Friday shared their memories of Officer Alex Hamzy.

Members of the Bristol community Friday shared their memories of Officer Alex Hamzy.

State police said Nicholas Brutcher was outside when police arrived and shots were fired. Officer Hamzy was fatally wounded at the scene.

Sgt. DeMonte was also shot and was transported from the scene. He was later pronounced dead, according to state police.

Bristol police say Officer Alec Iurato, who was struck by gunfire, returned fire and killed Brutcher.

Sgt. DeMonte was a 10-year veteran of the Bristol Police Department while Officer Hamzy was an 8-year veteran.