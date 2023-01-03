Funeral Being Held for Conn. Firefighter Who Died in Line of Duty

A funeral is being held on Tuesday for Matthias Wirtz, a 46-year-old North Haven firefighter who died last week while battling a fire at a home.

It will be at St. Elizabeth of Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church at 44 Washington Ave. in North Haven on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Entombment with full departmental honors will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum.

People are asked not to send flowers, but if desired, you can make a contribution in Matt’s name to North Haven Professional Firefighters Charitable Association, PO Box 191, North Haven, CT 06473.

Wirtz was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in West Haven and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Haven, according to his obituary.

He was a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department, a security guard for Hopkins School in New Haven and taught future firefighters at Gateway Community College Fire Program.

North Haven Schools Closed

Thousands of people are expected for the services and North Haven Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday.

School officials said the fire department will be using the North Haven High School campus and some district school buses to transport people to and from the funeral services and the district’s school resource officers will be needed to provide support.

Road Closures

Clintonville Road and Washington Avenue intersections will be closed during the morning hours of the funeral. The North Haven Fire Department says it expects the area will be lined with friends, family and other emergency responders.

The intersection and surrounding area of Route 5 and Route 22 will be closed at 9 a.m. and no traffic will be allowed southbound beyond Route 5 at Franklin.

Route 22 will be closed from State Street to Pool Road (22 connector included). Interstate 91 North Exit 11 will also be closed.

There will be no northbound traffic beyond the intersection of Washington Avenue and Broadway.

The road closures will be in effect for several hours.

North Haven and area police departments will be at the closings and people are asked to avoid the area if possible and be patient.

Anyone in the area is asked to take alternate routes during the closures.

Parking for Funeral Service

There will be shuttle buses from three locations, beginning at 9 a.m. and they will run continuously until they are no longer needed.

St. Francis Cabrini Church, at 57 Pond Hill Road in North Haven

North Haven High School, 221 Elm St. in North Haven

St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Ave. in North Haven

Flags Lowered

United States and state flags have been at half-staff and the governor has directed that flags return to full-staff at sunset.