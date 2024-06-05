Funeral to be held for Conn. State Police Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier

A funeral service for Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier is being held in Hartford on Wednesday morning and law enforcement from across the United States have traveled to Connecticut to pay their respects.

TFC Pelletier, 34, was killed in the line of duty last Thursday when he was hit by a pickup while making a routine traffic stop on Interstate 84 in Southington. State police have arrested a suspect who is accused of leaving the scene after hitting Pelletier.

The funeral service is at Xfinity Theater and will begin at 11 a.m.

The procession started in Trooper First Class Pelletier's hometown of Southington and American flags have been draped on overpasses along the procession route.

The Connecticut State Police Union encouraged the public to celebrate Pelletier's life, service and sacrifice.

Bags (including purses) flowers, gifts, and professional cameras are not allowed in the venue.

Changes to school schedule

Southington schools will dismiss early on Wednesday.

Southington Superintendent of Schools Steven Madancy said 200 to 300 vehicles are expected for the funeral processions so schools will follow the three-hour early dismissal schedule for the district on Wednesday.

The schedule for Wednesday will be:

High schools: No lunch served

Southington High School: 7:37 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Karen Smith Academy: 7:40 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.

Middle schools: No lunch served

DePaolo and Kennedy: 8:05 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Early elementary schools: Grab-and-go lunch

Flanders, Hatton, Oshana, South End, Thalberg: 8:35 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Late elementary schools: Grab-and-go-lunch

Derynoski, Kelley, Strong: 8:55 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Thousands attend wake

Thousands of people paid their respects and offered condolences to the family of TFC Pelletier on Tuesday.

A line of people wrapped around Della Vecchia Funeral Home at 211 N. Main Street in Southington even before the wake began for TFC Pelletier.

The calling hours were open to friends and family at one time and to the law enforcement community at another time.

Law enforcement from all over New England attended the wake.

The family received support from law enforcement and the community, some of whom passed by the funeral home.

Schools were closed on Tuesday.

Remembering TFC Aaron Pelletier

Pelletier graduated from Southington High School and was raising his own family there.

In Pelletier’s obituary, his family remembered his dedication to his wife and two sons, his love of the outdoors, and how he enjoyed sports, including being a T-Ball coach for one of his sons.

Pelletier served nine years with Connecticut State Police.