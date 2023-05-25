Gabe Vincent Injury: Heat Guard Won't Play Game 5 Vs. Celtics Due to Ankle

Heat will be without key role player in Game 5 vs. Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Miami Heat role players have outplayed their Boston Celtics counterparts for most of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. That challenge will be tougher for the Heat on Thursday night with Gabe Vincent unable to play in Game 5 at TD Garden due to a left ankle sprain.

#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) has been ruled out of tonight's Game 5 vs the Celtics. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 25, 2023

The 26-year-old point guard suffered the injury in the second half of the Celtics' Game 4 win in Miami on Tuesday night. Vincent played one more possession and then exited the game without returning.

Vincent has played fantastic in this series. After averaging 9.4 points per game during the regular season, Vincent is scoring 17.5 per game against the Celtics, including a 29-point outburst in Miami's Game 3 victory. He has been particularly effective from 3-point range by hitting 11 of his 22 attempts over four games.

Vincent's absence likely will result in Kyle Lowry getting more minutes in Game 5. Lowry hasn't played well in this series. He's averaging 6.8 points on 35.5 percent shooting. Miami also has been outscored by a wide margin during his minutes.

The Heat are +34 with Vincent on the court in this series and -12 without him.



The Heat are -21 with Lowry on the court in this series and +43 without him. https://t.co/JOlN7JeWcx — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) May 25, 2023

The Heat still have a commanding 3-1 series lead, but a loss in Game 5 could start to put enormous pressure on Miami. No team in NBA playoff history has lost a series after jumping out to a 3-0 lead.