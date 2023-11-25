Walmart

Walmart employee's sign-off message after 10 years on the job goes viral

Video of Gail Lewis' farewell has been seen more than 20 million times since it was uploaded to TikTok on Nov. 16

By Matt Stefanski

Ucg | Universal Images Group | Getty Images

A former employee at an Illinois Walmart has captured the attention of millions with a wholehearted farewell message on her last day of work.

Gail Lewis, who was employed at the Walmart in Morris, Illinois, for 10 years, was overcome with emotion as she delivered a sign-off to fellow employees.

Video of her farewell, which has been seen more than 20 million times since it was uploaded to TikTok on Nov. 16, begins with the brief sign-off, but then goes to Lewis sitting inside her car, as she explains how much her job and co-workers meant to her.

Leaving Walmart, she explained, was a "happy sad."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

While grateful she landed a job elsewhere, the Walmart employee was saddened to leave her fellow associates, who she said became like family over the years.

"I've been through a lot with them," she said. "They watched my back. I watched theirs. They helped me out. I helped them out."

Lewis appeared to be looking forward to what lies ahead, despite closing the chapter of employment.

U.S. & World

artificial intelligence 21 mins ago

Pentagon faces future with lethal AI weapons on the battlefield

Colorado 2 hours ago

Colorado funeral home owners where decomposing bodies found return to face charges

"..Where I'm going, I'm going to better off where I'm at," she said. "That's all."

So far, the former Walmart employee remains mum on where she'll end up next.

Lewis farewell sparked thousands of reactions on TikTok, with many re-sharing the video and commenting to thank Lewis for her service and offer congratulations on the new job.

The sign-off also caught the attention of fellow residents in Morris, about 70 miles southwest of Chicago, who shared their well wishes in a community Facebook group.

"Gail you were one of the good ones! Good luck on your new adventure!" one poster commented.

"Good luck in your future Gail," another said. "It was a pleasure to work with you and to call you my friend. I love you very much."

NBC Chicago reached out to Lewis and Walmart corporate for comment, but had yet to receive responses as of Saturday evening.

This article tagged under:

Walmart
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us