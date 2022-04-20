Game 4 Vs. Celtics Is Realistic Target for Ben Simmons' Nets Debut: Report

Report: Game 4 vs. Celtics is realistic target for Ben Simmons' Nets debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Ben Simmons has yet to make his Brooklyn Nets debut, but that moment could come next week.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Game 4 of the Nets' first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics on Monday night is a "realistic target" for Simmons' much-anticipated first game with Brooklyn.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Game 3 hasnât been fully ruled out yet, but that would require Simmons to clear more hurdles in a much shorter window of time, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 20, 2022

The Celtics lead the series 1-0 entering Wednesday night's Game 2 at TD Garden in Boston.

It's tough to predict what kind of impact Simmons would make if he plays in this series. He hasn't appeared in an NBA game since the 76ers' Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in last season's second-round playoff series.

Simmons has an impressive all-around skill set, and his biggest strengths are passing, rebounding and elite perimeter defense.

But throwing him into an intense playoff series after a year-long absence and having no chemistry with his new teammates has the potential to be a huge risk for Brooklyn. His scoring weaknesses, most notably an inability to shoot from the outside, could also cause problems for the Nets offense.

The former All-Star guard was acquired by the Nets in February as part of the trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Note: Games 2-6 of the Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics series will be aired on NBC Sports Boston and can also be streamed on NBCSportsBoston.com or with the MyTeams App, which you can download below.