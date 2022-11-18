Garbage Truck Crash on I-93 in Woburn Causes Delays During Morning Commute

A crash involving a garbage truck caused major delays on Interstate 93 south in Woburn, Massachusetts, during Friday morning's commute.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. A garbage truck was involved in a crash and wound up on its side, blocking the two left lanes of I-93 and leaving only the far right lane open. The truck was also leaking hydraulic fuel. Traffic backups went all the way into Reading and Wilmington.

Another crash was reported a short time later on I-93 north, causing major delays on that side of the highway as well.

UPDATE 3: two different crashes on 93 in #Woburn. 93S is garbage truck on its side. Only right lane open. on 93N in same area there is a crash. Serious backups on both sides. pic.twitter.com/Vf7uOSVlm0 — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 18, 2022

The truck crash scene was cleared around 7 a.m., but some delays continued.