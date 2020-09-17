Garment workers

Garment Workers, Paid Per Piece, Say They'll Keep Fighting to Change System

"In the garment industry, there's a lot of exploitation and a lot of wage theft," said Santa Son, who has worked sewing clothing for over 15 years

Empty hangers on row. France.
Godong/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

California garment worker Santa Son had hoped this was the year the state Legislature would end a system that pays her and other workers for the number of items they make — not the hours they work, NBC News reports.

Some days, her job is to stitch tags or labels for clothes that carry the proud slogan "Made in America" or "Made in LA."

"Those pay you around 3 cents apiece," said Son, who has worked in the industry for over 15 years.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 10 hours ago

At Town Hall, Biden Blasts Trump's ‘Criminal' Coronavirus Response

Oregon Wildfires 12 hours ago

Lightning Storm, Easterly Wind: How the Wildfires Got So Bad

Son said that under the piece-rate system, she has to work 60 hours to 75 hours a week to earn $300. Although a state law is supposed to ensure that employers make up the difference so workers get paid the minimum wage, the U.S. Labor Department found wage violations in 85 percent of the California garment factories it visited.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Garment workersCaliforniaLos Angeles
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us