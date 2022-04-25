country music

Garth Brooks Adds Second Gillette Stadium Show

The country music star will now play two shows in Foxboro -- on May 20 and 21

By Marc Fortier

Garth Brooks
Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File

Country music star Garth Brooks announced Monday that he is adding a second show at Gillette Stadium next month.

Brooks had previously announced that he would play Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on May 21 -- the first time he's ever played at the stadium. He has now added a second date one day earlier on May 20.

The two shows will be Brooks' only New England stadium tour stops.

Tickets for the newly announced date are $94.95 and go on sale Thursday, May 5, at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. They can also be purchased by calling 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster app.

Brooks, the top-selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold, will be returning to the Boston market for the first time in seven years. His tour has already set all-time attendance records in 77 cities.

