Gary Bimonte, Pepe's Pizza Co-Owner, Has Died

Gary Bimonte, co-owner of New Haven's famous Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, has died, according to his family.

Bimonte died Wednesday. It is not clear how he passed.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Pepe's Pizza posted on Facebook that their New Haven location would be closed Thursday.

"The New Haven location will be closed for all business today, April 8th, as we mourn the passing of our brother and friend, Gary Bimonte," the post said.

Bimonte was the grandson of Frank Pepe, who founded the pizzeria on Wooster Street in 1925.

"Gary was the pride and joy of the Pepe’s family, and there are no words to express the immense void that his passing has left in our hearts. He truly loved and cherished our family’s history, and he was so proud of the legacy that has carried through all these years," a statement on the company's website says.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker sent condolences to the family that has had great impact on local culinary history.

"My condolences to the family of Gary Bimonte and the greater Pepe’s family. They are an iconic institution not just in New Haven, but to the country. Their cultural contributions have a lasting impact on our nation’s culinary history. We will always remember Gary for the love he had for this City, his employees, and his family. Please keep his family in your thoughts," Elicker said.

In addition to New Haven, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana has locations in Danbury, Fairfield, Manchester, West Hartford, Waterbury and at Mohegan Sun.

There are three locations in Massachusetts, in Burlington, Chestnut Hill and Watertown.

There is one location in Rhode Island, in Warwick.

There is also one location in New York, in Yonkers.