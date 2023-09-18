Gas leak reported at Boston Children's Waltham, police say

Emergency crews are responding to a report of some sort of a gas leak at Boston Children's Waltham hospital on Monday.
Waltham police confirmed around 12 p.m. that there was a reported gas leak or break at the hospital, located at 9 Hope Avenue. They said questions about evacuations should be directed to the fire department.
A fire department dispatcher declined comment, saying to check back later because no one was available.
An email to Boston Children's Hospital's media relations team was not immediately returned.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.